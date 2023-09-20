BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Govt. Persecuted Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski Is a Free Man: Lawyer Breaks Down Case
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 09/20/2023

(Sep 19, 2023) Civil liberties lawyer Sarah Miller joined The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the sentencing of Pastor Artur Pawlowski. Pastor Artur has been outspoken in his opposition to the draconian COVID-19 restrictions since they were first implemented three years ago.


Rebel News article: https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_walks_free_lawyer_breaks_down_case

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. Rebel News links:►https://www.RebelNews.com for more great content.

We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting, so please consider supporting us through one of the following:

►Donating to help fund our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation

►Signing up for our free emails and newsletters - https://rebelne.ws/emails

►Becoming a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus

►Buying Rebel gear - https://rebelne.ws/store

►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast

Keywords
free speechcurrent eventsnewspoliticsreligionlawcanadapersecutionpastorezra levantrebel newscovidartur pawlowskisarah miller
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy