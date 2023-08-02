© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. Boebert: It’s Illegal for Secretaries of State and Judges to Unilaterally Change Election Law
Rep. Lauren Boebert tells Grant Stinchfield that it's illegal for secretaries of state or rogue judges to change a state's election laws — that job belongs to the elected state legislatures.
But several states changed their election laws, nevertheless, and they did so without direct input from state legislators. That's why it was necessary to object to the results of the 2020 election, especially given evidence of other irregularities.
Watch LIVE ➡️bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #StinchfieldTonight here: https://rumble.com/v33y9if-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-8-1-23.html