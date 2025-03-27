BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The few saline placebos studies show how bad the vaccine actually is
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
293 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We've never seen a vaccinated, unvaccinated study that is accepted by the powers that be, as good enough. The vaccinated, unvaccinated studies that they have, they use another vaccine for. You probably know that.

So if you're testing a measles vaccine, you could test it against a diphtheria vaccine, or a flu shot vaccine is tested against a hepatitis A vaccine.

There's no saline placeb because the few studies that exist with saline placebos show how bad the vaccine actually is and how it makes you not only not respond to the disease when it comes around, but more susceptible to it.

Dr. Susan Humphrey - 03/26/2025

Joe Rogan Experience #2294 - Dr. Suzanne Humphries: https://youtu.be/207W1A_bJqI?si=4hL65tPEtk9B0mAO

It's always been infection by injection!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/its-always-been-infection-by-injection

Keywords
healthnewsvaccinetruthjoe roganstudiesplacebosusnan humphrey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy