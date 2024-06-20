HAPPY BELATED 📅 JOONTEEFUS!

Happy Juneteenth





As was posted yesterday, THE ROSENBERGS ☭ SOVIET SPIES was the real reason for the commemoration of June 19th, NOT this false commemoration of something that was against the charter of the Constitution; if this is incorrect, why the bait and switch of the 13th Amendment?





Back In 1933, America Was Sold Down The River





The following text is courtesy of Jeff Anderson - I also recommend Michael Badnarik's Constitution Class 101 - the link is to Part 1 of 7.





What this breaks down to is this:





Back in 1933, when the United States went into bankruptcy because it could no longer pay its debts, it pledged the American People themselves without their consent as the asset to keep the government afloat and operating. Because government no longer had any way to pay its debts with substance, and was bankrupt, it lost its sovereignty and standing in law. Outside and separate from Constitutional Government, to continue to function and operate, it created an artificial world consisting of artificial entities. This was accomplished by taking everyone's proper birth given name and creating what is called a "fiction in law." By way of an acronym., i.e. a name written in ALL-CAPITAL-LETTERS to interact with. A name written in ALL CAPITAL-LETTERS is not a sentient, flesh and blood person. It is a corporate fiction or deceased person. Government, as well as all corporations, including the Internal Revenue Service, cannot deal with you or interact with you via your proper name given to you at birth, only through your ALL-CAPITAL-LETTERS-NAME!





As a direct result. attorneys and lawyers cannot and do not represent you in your 'Private Capacity'. Attorneys and lawyers represent corporations, artificial persons, and fictions in law - ONLY!





What the majority in this country fail to recognize is this: because of the bankruptcy and having been pledged as an asset to the National Government's debt, this makes all citizens DEBTORS under Chapter 11.





DEBTORS in bankruptcy having lost their solvency - have NO RIGHTS, no STANDING IN LAW and are at the mercy of the CREDITORS... via their attorneys.





All courts today sit and operate as Non-Constitutional, Non-Article Three Legislative Tribunals administering the bankruptcy via their "statutes" (codes). All Courts are Title 11 Bankruptcy Courts where these statutes are, in reality, "commercial obligations" being applied for the "benefit" or "privilege" of discharging debts with limited liability of the Federal Reserve Monopoly colorable-money Federal Reserve Notes (debt instruments).





This means every time you end up before a court - not only do you NOT have any standing in law to state a claim upon which relief can be granted, YOU HAVE NO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS! Why? Because you are a DEBTOR under the bankruptcy, and in addition to having contracted away your rights in exchange for benefits and privileges; you do not have one single shred of evidence to establish otherwise.





In bankruptcy, ONLY CREDITORS have rights! In a nutshell, as a DEBTOR, you have no Rights, they are reduced to mere privileges which are licensed, regulated, and can be altered, amended and changed to meet whatever the particular or special needs of their government for whatever whim. If taking away your home, your car, taxing your labor, or locking you up for violating any of the SIXTY MILLION-plus legislatively created DEBTOR codes and statutes they have on the books today happens to meet the needs of their government - it really doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize who the loser will be!





