The Mark of the Beast from the Bible IS the Globalist control digital chip to be put under citizens skin/right hand
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
102 views • 08/01/2023

The Mark of the Beast AKA "Cryptocurrency System" is already patented. Part of this government-controlled cryptocurrency system will be a small chip injected under the skin of a citizen's hand. People will not be able to buy or sell without it. But the Bible tells us that anyone who takes this Mark of the Beast/(cryptocurrency chip) will be damned to hell. Please do not take the chip! It will change people's personality where they can no longer think for themselves... but controlled like slaves to the EMF Ai matrix of control and thought (See: Elon Musks 'Neuralink' chip for the head) ... that is why they cannot be saved. They can no longer think on their own... nor freely receive Christ as their Savior. 

The vaccines were not the Mark of the Beast. The vaccines were the infilling under the skin of the 5G conductive Graphene Hydroxide which turns all people who took them into walking antennas, tied into the matrix of the 5G satellite "Cryptocurrency System" Cloud... soon to be powered by 6G and eventually when the chip aka Mark of the Beast is in place... this will be the final blow to free thinking individuals. 

Folks PLEASE DO NOT TAKE THAT CHIP... THAT 'CHIP' IS THE MARK OF THE BEAST! Anyone who takes it will not enter Heaven but hell!

mark of the beastchipcryptocurrency system
