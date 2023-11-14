Get Biblical Understanding #202 - Doctrine and Teaching

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





JOHN 16:1 These things have I spoken unto you, that ye should not be offended [that is, stumbled].





ACTS 5:40-42 And to him they agreed: and when they had called the apostles, and beaten them, they commanded that they should not speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go. And they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for his name. And daily in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach and preach Jesus Christ.





ACTS 1:1 The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach,





ACTS 4:1-3 And as they spake unto the people, the priests, and the captain of the temple, and the Sadducees, came upon them, Being grieved that they taught the people, and preached through Jesus the resurrection from the dead. And they laid hands on them, and put them in hold unto the next day: for it was now eventide.





ACTS 5:42 And daily in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach and preach Jesus Christ.





ACTS 8:30-31 And Philip ran thither to him, and heard him read the prophet Esaias, and said, Understandest thou what thou readest? And he said, How can I, except some man should guide me? And he desired Philip that he would come up and sit with him.





ACTS 8:35 Then Philip opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus.





Our website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org



