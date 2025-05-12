BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Does It Look Like to Live as a Faithful Christian Today?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 4 months ago

What does it really mean to live faithfully as a Christian—not just in words, but in action?

In this latest Words from the Word devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster teaches from Colossians 1:10, Ephesians 4:28, and Galatians 6:9, offering practical wisdom on bearing fruit, overcoming weariness, and helping those in need. Whether you're a new believer or seasoned in the faith, this message is both challenging and uplifting.

📖 Learn how faithfulness shows up in your good works
📖 Understand the biblical approach to helping others without being taken advantage of
📖 Discover the blessings that come from doing good—even when it's hard

Let this devotion encourage you to live in a way that pleases God.

📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work…” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)

👍 Like | 💬 Comment | 🔁 Share | 🔔 Subscribe to hear more from this encouraging series.

00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:53 Living a Faithful Christian Life
01:49 Bearing Fruit in Good Works
02:12 Overcoming Bad Habits
02:54 Helping Those in Need
05:03 Encouragement to Do Good
07:36 Supporting Widows in the Church
08:50 Conclusion and Final Blessing

Keywords
good worksdaily devotionchristian encouragementchristian givingwords from the wordpastor roderick websterpractical christianitycolossians 1v10walking worthyfaithful christian lifehelping others biblicallygalatians 6v9ephesians 4v28biblical faithfulnesssupport in the church
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Prayer

00:53Living a Faithful Christian Life

01:49Bearing Fruit in Good Works

02:12Overcoming Bad Habits

02:54Helping Those in Need

05:02Encouragement to Do Good

07:36Supporting Widows in the Church

08:49Conclusion and Final Blessing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy