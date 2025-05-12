What Does It Look Like to Live as a Faithful Christian Today?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does it really mean to live faithfully as a Christian—not just in words, but in action?
In this latest Words from the Word devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster teaches from Colossians 1:10, Ephesians 4:28, and Galatians 6:9, offering practical wisdom on bearing fruit, overcoming weariness, and helping those in need. Whether you're a new believer or seasoned in the faith, this message is both challenging and uplifting.
📖 Learn how faithfulness shows up in your good works
📖 Understand the biblical approach to helping others without being taken advantage of
📖 Discover the blessings that come from doing good—even when it's hard
Let this devotion encourage you to live in a way that pleases God.
📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work…” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)
00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:53 Living a Faithful Christian Life
01:49 Bearing Fruit in Good Works
02:12 Overcoming Bad Habits
02:54 Helping Those in Need
05:03 Encouragement to Do Good
07:36 Supporting Widows in the Church
08:50 Conclusion and Final Blessing
