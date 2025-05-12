What Does It Look Like to Live as a Faithful Christian Today?

What does it really mean to live faithfully as a Christian—not just in words, but in action?



In this latest Words from the Word devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster teaches from Colossians 1:10, Ephesians 4:28, and Galatians 6:9, offering practical wisdom on bearing fruit, overcoming weariness, and helping those in need. Whether you're a new believer or seasoned in the faith, this message is both challenging and uplifting.



📖 Learn how faithfulness shows up in your good works

📖 Understand the biblical approach to helping others without being taken advantage of

📖 Discover the blessings that come from doing good—even when it's hard



Let this devotion encourage you to live in a way that pleases God.



📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work…” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)



👍 Like | 💬 Comment | 🔁 Share | 🔔 Subscribe to hear more from this encouraging series.



00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer

00:53 Living a Faithful Christian Life

01:49 Bearing Fruit in Good Works

02:12 Overcoming Bad Habits

02:54 Helping Those in Need

05:03 Encouragement to Do Good

07:36 Supporting Widows in the Church

08:50 Conclusion and Final Blessing