Report from Israel - Jerusalem Jane

Update from Jane, who is a Danish citizen that has been living in Jerusalem, Israel for the past 10 years.
Message From Jane: "They have been raping, murdering and massacring the Israel people for many years, you just don't hear about it every time. I'm tired but I have a fire burning inside of me that keeps me going because it is so important that you hear the truth, and I am blessed to be here and be that voice. I would also appreciate your prayers." 🙏