New Allegations in the Hunter Biden Laptop Probe.
49 views • 04/23/2023

FYI: here is the CBS fake news push back on the laptop story's revelation from former CIA dep. director Mike Morell.   The Dems push back on the HB laptop revealing new evidence


Hunter Biden's attorneys are set to meet with DOJ & Delaware U.S. attorney next week. The resident's son is under investigation for potential tax crimes. It comes as Democrats fire back against allegations of an effort to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1649555908219764737

congressional investigationbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop
