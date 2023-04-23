New Allegations in the Hunter Biden Laptop Probe.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FYI: here is the CBS fake news push back on the laptop story's revelation from former CIA dep. director Mike Morell. The Dems push back on the HB laptop revealing new evidence
Hunter Biden's attorneys are set to meet with DOJ & Delaware U.S. attorney next week. The resident's son is under investigation for potential tax crimes. It comes as Democrats fire back against allegations of an effort to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop.
