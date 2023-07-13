Canadian President justin trudeau Tries To Get Fresh With Melania

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Unfortunately sometimes people who come to Canada from other countries
as temporary workers are illegally exploited by their employers through
forced labour or sexual exploitation. In Canada, this is called
“trafficking in persons” or human trafficking. Victims of human
trafficking are controlled by their employers and made to provide their
labour or sexual services through intimidation, force, sexual assault
and threats of violence to themselves, their families or friends. It is a
crime to exploit workers and the Government of Canada can help protect
you if you think you might be a victim. "