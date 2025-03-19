BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VAXX poisoned Congressman dies of LUNG CANCER
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
316 views • 6 months ago

Arizona Democrat Rep. Raul Grijalva dead at 77, second House Dem to die this Congress

By Ryan King

Published March 13, 2025

Updated March 13, 2025, 6:27 p.m. ET

https://nypostDOTcom/2025/03/13/us-news/arizona-democratic-rep-raul-grijalva-dead-at-77-after-cancer-treatment-complications/

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva died Thursday morning at the age of 77 due to complications from lung cancer treatment, his office announced, just a week after the passing of late Texas Rep. Sylvester Turner.

Grijalva missed every vote since Jan. 3 and was just three months into his 12th term when he died. The late rep is survived by his wife and three daughters.

“Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle,” his office said in a statement.


Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
lung cancerarizona democratrep raul grijalva
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy