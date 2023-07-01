BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Reason Global Elite Want Depopulation by 2025
Great Again
Great Again
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
358 views • 07/01/2023

The Reason Global Elite Want Depopulation by 2025

By Christian Martinelli

Video by Eric Hoff - OurOneNation

Have you ever wondered why the Georgia Guide Stones suggested a global depopulation?

Do you wonder why the media is so tightly controlled by the criminal cabal (the globalist elite)?  

In this video, Christian goes into the sea of information to search for answers, to find and bring his research for you to see as he discusses what it may mean for the inhabitants of the world in the near future and what we can do.

Paying special attention to the dates of operations that have already played out, and operations that are yet to be performed, Christian puts together a narrative that describes what he believes the scenario will look like based on the facts that are available.  Patriots need to understand the information and make it a habit to prepare and communicate.

Visit 

https://www.youtube.com/@OurOneNation 

https://gettr.com/user/OurOneNation

https://rumble.com/c/onenationundergod 






Keywords
biblegodglobalistsdepopulationgeorgia guide stonesasteroidrevelationsdeagelapophisonenationundergodouronenation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy