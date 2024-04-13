Principal Economist at Federal Reserve Powell’s Legacy is “Someone Who Held The Line Against Trump"

O'Keefe Media Group





Apr 10, 2024





BREAKING, INSIDE THE FEDERAL RESERVE: Hidden Camera captures Principal Economist @federalreserve talking about Jerome Powell’s legacy as “somebody who held the line against like, Trump.” The influential agency responsible for maintaining a stable monetary system appears to not just be establishing interest rates, but to be setting policies for desired social outcomes.





“Under Powell, the Fed has changed to think about equity issues, like racial issues, think about wealth inequality as part of the mandate, as part of the things we are following. Think about climate change.” Aurel Hizmo, Principal Economist at the Federal Reserve, who prior to working at the Fed was an Assistant Professor @NYUStern and received his PhD in Economics from @DukeU, helps write speeches for Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell for the Federal Open Market Committee.





Hizmo says “Trump is just a crazy person” and conservatives are “dumb” as he describes to OMG’s American Swiper Citizen Journalist a politicized Federal Reserve Board where Powell has promoted ESG issues like climate change and “wants to be remembered in history” “as a savior.” But shhh…don’t tell anyone because Hizmo says: “I’m just really worried that I’m saying stuff that’s classified…It’s all classified.” @RonPaul @RandPaul





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezxK-iE9MgA