Walter Veith - THE FOUNDATIONS OF THE EARTH - 1. This Gift Called Life

This production touches the deepest feeling of every human being. It has to, because it's about you and me! Whoever has seen this representation of our wonderful God, His work and His creatures, cannot but trust that God really holds all the destinies of our existence in His hands. Without a doubt: God is love. Without a doubt: God is Creator, Life Sustainer and the hope of all generations. His wonderful created works can hardly be described in human words. And then came this one day: Prof. Walter Veith sat down under a tree in a beautiful part of Africa, in the background a river with hippos. And he answered one question after the other. He did not know which questions awaited him. You as a viewer don't know that either. But that's exactly why it's important for everyone to know. Because his answers can change the perspective of numerous people - including the people who are important to you. If you feel addressed, share this film project with as many people as possible, because it could be life-changing. What makes this film work so unusual is the combination of the prophetic word of Ellen Gould White and the enormous knowledge of Prof. Walter Veith. Its about »This Gift Called Life.«

