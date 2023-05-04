BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
South Dakota Senator Exposes COS Deceit and Fake Petitions Including From His Own Wife
67 views • 05/04/2023

In this exclusive interview with The New American, Senator David Johnson (R-33), a South Dakota legislator and officer in the US Air Force and Reserve (1986 - 1994), exposes what he describes as the lies, half-truths, misinformation, public deceit, and public deception from Convention of States. The Convention of States Project (COS) uses these deceptive tactics to pressure lawmakers like him into passing their resolution applying to Congress to call an Article V constitutional convention. And if they vote against it, COS attempts to smear and slander the legislators with the hopes of unseating them in the next election.

Keywords
constitutionnullificationamendmentssouth dakotastate sovereigntyconvention of statesconstitutional conventioncosarticle v conventionmark mecklercon-condavid johnsonsouth dakota legislature
