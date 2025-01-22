RFK Jr - Canada Vs Trump - Liberal Leadership Election

RFK Jr.’s Confirmation May Be Bumpy—or It May Not





The former Democrat has faced surprisingly little opposition from Republicans and advocates concerned about his beliefs.





When Donald Trump named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. two months ago today as his pick for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, there was widespread speculation that two big issues—vaccines and abortion—could sink the former Democrat.





But two months later, Kennedy has managed to keep his head above water by modifying his rhetoric on vaccines and promising in meetings with Republican senators to implement whatever agenda Trump wants on abortion.





https://thedispatch.com/article/how-certain-is-rfk-jr-s-confirmation/









Ford says Canada must come first as Smith breaks with premiers on Trump retaliation





Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday the country's leaders must put Canada first and forcefully hit back against president-elect Donald Trump if he goes ahead with punishing tariffs on all of our goods — while singling out Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her reluctance to go all-in on retaliation.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-premiers-trudeau-meeting-trump-tariffs-1.7431085









Here’s how Canada’s politicians are reacting to the U.S. presidential election and Donald Trump victory





https://www.insidehalton.com/news/heres-how-canadas-politicians-are-reacting-to-the-u-s-presidential-election-and-donald-trump/article_98b228d1-0f9d-5267-afcd-003d7011d50f.html









Justin Trudeau resigns: How Canadian politicians, and Donald Trump, reacted — 'out of control'





Trudeau announced he will not lead the Liberal Party into the next election after weeks of politicians from all stripes calling for him to resign





https://ca.news.yahoo.com/justin-trudeau-resigns-how-canadian-politicians-and-donald-trump-reacted--out-of-control-184110897.html









Liberal rules mean non-citizens could be choosing next prime minister





That’s not a crazy or racist comment as the governing party heads into a leadership race, it’s a comment based on their rules for voting.





The Liberal Party allows people who are non-citizens of Canada and who are as young as 14 to vote in leadership races. All the parties have rules that are too loose, but the Liberals have the craziest rules of all.





It means a 14-year-old from Wuhan in China, a 15-year-old from Belgorod in Russia or a 17-year-old student from Gandhinagar in India could have as much impact as voters from Etobicoke, Calgary or Ottawa in choosing our next prime minister.









https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/liberal-rules-mean-non-citizens-could-be-choosing-next-pm