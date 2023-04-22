BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The charges against Mr. Miles Guo were essentially victimless crimes, but he has been incarcerated now for roughly a month and doesn't have bail
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
5 views • 04/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f25gzb863

04/19/2023 Zach Catsaros on Winn Tucson Radio Show: The charges against Mr. Miles Guo were essentially victimless crimes, but he has been incarcerated now for roughly a month and doesn't have bail. Nicole Tsai: The court paper described how Victim-1, Mr. Miles Guo, was persecuted on the US soil, but he was not even allowed to come out to testify that how he has become the target of the CCPs weaponization of this country's justice system.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/19/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson电台节目，扎克·卡萨罗斯：对郭先生的指控基本上是无受害人的罪行，但郭文贵先生至今已经被监禁了大约一个月了，仍然没有获得保释。妮可：法庭文件描述了“受害者-1”郭文贵先生是如何在美国本土受到迫害的，但他甚至不被允许出来作证，说明他是如何成为中共对这个国家的司法系统进行武器化的目标。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy