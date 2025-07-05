We wage a war of Independence against the Luciferian Theocracy that rules over us.

The degree to which Whites and Christians are no longer controlled by accusations of "racist" or "antisemitic" is exceedingly important -- it is literally how we are controlled.

The degree to which Whites identify, proudly, as Whites is critical for our victory.

There is a war against our White race.

Know this.

Do not deny this.

Embrace that reality.

Then ask what you can do to engage and fight.

Mind by mind, person by person, White by White, Christian by Christian, Pastor by Pastor: let them be terrified of us.

Be part of the turning tide.

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com



