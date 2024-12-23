My Life After Deplatforming!

THE TWEET: https://x.com/OGRolandRat/status/1870867316956643703





In this episode, I explore the complexities of public perception and the role of self-knowledge in handling criticism as a public figure. I recount my return to Twitter, sharing insights on how emotional responses can skew perspectives during public scrutiny. Drawing from my experiences with being "canceled," I emphasize the importance of understanding our emotions in relation to moral philosophy and self-examination. I argue that a strong foundation in self-knowledge allows for reframing discomfort into opportunities for growth, advocating for reason and virtue over fleeting emotional reactions. Additionally, I critique the tendency for others to project their own biases onto public figures, reinforcing that true morality often involves uncomfortable choices. As I engage with the ideas of influence and relevance, I invite listeners to consider how embracing discomfort for the sake of truth can enrich our philosophical inquiries and relationships.





