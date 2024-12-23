BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My Life After Deplatforming!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 6 months ago

THE TWEET: https://x.com/OGRolandRat/status/1870867316956643703


In this episode, I explore the complexities of public perception and the role of self-knowledge in handling criticism as a public figure. I recount my return to Twitter, sharing insights on how emotional responses can skew perspectives during public scrutiny. Drawing from my experiences with being "canceled," I emphasize the importance of understanding our emotions in relation to moral philosophy and self-examination. I argue that a strong foundation in self-knowledge allows for reframing discomfort into opportunities for growth, advocating for reason and virtue over fleeting emotional reactions. Additionally, I critique the tendency for others to project their own biases onto public figures, reinforcing that true morality often involves uncomfortable choices. As I engage with the ideas of influence and relevance, I invite listeners to consider how embracing discomfort for the sake of truth can enrich our philosophical inquiries and relationships.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxpublic figureself examinationpublic perceptionmoral philosophyemotional responsestwitter responseselfknowledgehandling criticismbeing canceledgrowth opportunitiesinfluence and relevance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy