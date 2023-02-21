SNAFU report - 2023-02-20 (ep. 20) - NASA is lying, Oh-no-Ohio again, Q operation, jab-death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SNAFU report - 2023-02-20 (ep. 20) - NASA is lying, Oh-no-Ohio again, Q operation, jab-deathTool - Pneuma
Ohio explosion, Q operation, mRNA, death jab, NASA
----------------------------------------
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
----------------------------------------
- [x] Space
- https://solarstory.net/3d-simulation/
- https://www.solarsystemscope.com/
- CERES - ICE AND WATER abundance?
- ERIS - Dwarf Planet
- MakeMake - Dwarf Planet
- Haumea - Dwarf Planet
- [x] Ohio again:
- https://breaking911.com/major-explosion-reported-at/
- [x] Death by Eggs:
- https://resistthemainstream.com/12-year-old-boy-dies-suddenly-during-football-practice
- [x] Q operation:
- https://exopolitics.org/qanon-is-us-military-intelligence-that-recruited-trump-for-president-to-prevent-coup-detat/
- [x] C2H3CL:
- https://veryvirology.substack.com/p/there-is-fire-in-our-crowded-theater
- https://veryvirology.substack.com/p/vinyl-chloride-disaster-219-followup
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6974609/
- https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/chemical/vc.htm
- https://twitter.com/DrJenHo/status/1624565237788835840?s=20
- https://twitter.com/kpvsmom/status/1626548302316556288?s=20
- https://twitter.com/Emmanuel_Arath/status/1626669702251438083?s=20
- https://twitter.com/literally_dinah/status/1626715311268585473?s=20
- https://twitter.com/tweetsbyJD/status/1626717317471121410?s=20
- https://twitter.com/Foxy3434/status/1626521273277767681?s=20
- https://twitter.com/KYpatriot_1/status/1626276904872321025?s=20