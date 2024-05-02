© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This April 10, 2024 Insight Timer live event description:
'Imagine being impeccable in speech and conduct. Let’s explore such an aspiration via topics like: intent / purpose, honesty, training, authenticity, sincerity, seriousness, humor, ease, intuition, wisdom, discernment, feedback, (self-) kindness, sympathy, mindfulness and the power of self-responsibility'
And I read this snippet:
'Take another person who’s living with someone else. They come
to know: ‘For a long time this venerable’s deeds have been unbroken,
impeccable, spotless, and unmarred. Their deeds and behavior are
consistent. This venerable is ethical, not unethical.’ That’s why I said
that you can get to know a person’s ethics by living with them. But
only after a long time, not a short time; only when paying attention,
not when inattentive; and only by the wise, not the witless.'
via https://heartdhamma.love/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Anguttaranikaya-Sujato-Sutta-Central-A5.pdf
Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/04/10/surmounting-the-impeccability-gauntlet