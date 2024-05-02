BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Surmounting the Impeccability Gauntlet
IntegratingPresence.com
IntegratingPresence.com
12 months ago

This April 10, 2024 Insight Timer live event description:

'Imagine being impeccable in speech and conduct. Let’s explore such an aspiration via topics like: intent / purpose, honesty, training, authenticity, sincerity, seriousness, humor, ease, intuition, wisdom, discernment, feedback, (self-) kindness, sympathy, mindfulness and the power of self-responsibility'

And I read this snippet:

'Take another person who’s living with someone else. They come

to know: ‘For a long time this venerable’s deeds have been unbroken,

impeccable, spotless, and unmarred. Their deeds and behavior are

consistent. This venerable is ethical, not unethical.’ That’s why I said

that you can get to know a person’s ethics by living with them. But

only after a long time, not a short time; only when paying attention,

not when inattentive; and only by the wise, not the witless.'

via https://heartdhamma.love/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Anguttaranikaya-Sujato-Sutta-Central-A5.pdf

Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/04/10/surmounting-the-impeccability-gauntlet

