Destroying Flat Earth Without Using Science - Part 3 Airplanes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Dave Explains
Oct 2, 2020
I've crushed the flat earth into smithereens more times than I can count, twice now without using any science at all, but how about one more? There are lots of commercial airline flights that prove conclusively that the earth is a sphere, and not a flat pancake. This is because the Southern Hemisphere exists. Let's take to the skies!
Wolfie exposes Bob: • Did this Flat Ear...
Part 1 in this series: • Destroying Flat E...
Part 2 in this series: • Destroying Flat E...
Part 4 in this series: • Destroying Flat E...
10 Challenges for Flat Earthers: • 10 Challenges For...
The Destruction of the Globebusters: • Response to Globe...
Watch my other debunks: http://bit.ly/ProfDaveDebunk
EMAIL► [email protected]
PATREON► http://patreon.com/ProfessorDaveExplains
Check out "Is This Wi-Fi Organic?", my book on disarming pseudoscience!
Amazon: https://amzn.to/2HtNpVH
Bookshop: https://bit.ly/39cKADM
Barnes and Noble: https://bit.ly/3pUjmrn
Book Depository: http://bit.ly/3aOVDlT
Professor Dave Explains
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dd-FAyHdpxI&pp=ygUKZmxhdCBlYXJ0aA%3D%3D