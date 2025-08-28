The IRS Is Broken: Government Workers Aren’t Filing or Paying Taxes, So Why Are You?

Most Americans are unnecessarily afraid of the IRS and end up filing and paying income taxes they never owed in the first place. In this presentation, you will see that the IRS is so broken it’s unable to go after over 500,000 active and retired federal government employees—despite wanting them to file and pay federal income taxes.

If the IRS can’t pursue over 500,000 federal employees for taxes it claims they owe, why are you making yourself a slave to the IRS by filing and paying income taxes?

You will also see that no law requires the people of the 50 United States to file and pay federal income taxes. The IRS is a “Wizard of Oz” figure—an illusion that corrupt major media outlets have embedded in the minds of the American people for over 70 years.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will explain why this is good news for freedom-loving Americans.

For nearly 30 years, Freedom Law School has helped Americans break free from IRS deception and control. With our 100% guarantee, you’re protected from civil and criminal actions. Start your journey today at FreedomLawSchool.org with the 7 Steps to Income Tax Freedom.



