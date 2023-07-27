BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AMERICA UNHINGED 🥸🇺🇸 CLAY PARKER FT. LT. COL. IVAN RAIKLIN [7-26-2023]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
28 views • 07/27/2023

Source: Straight from the man himself! Blessings to you and Pass The Salt Ministries!Special thanks to Medic John Diamond for letting my brother Clay grow into a strong voice!


Here's the replay of today's America Unhinged with Clay Parker and Lt. Col .Ivan Raiklin, USA Special Forces (RET)

#DeepStateMarauder


Please take the time to view and share.


VfB has actually been outside these 50 states once; when he was there, he did something that amazed his heretofore-not-very-impressed father, and it's that lesson which brought me to this point, where I find myself the equal of these two great men


Just enjoy the show, and know that...even though there's only one superman, he doesn't do parlour tricks; when you see your local heroes in action...how about a cheer, willya!


https://nullreferer.com/?https://cnyakundi.com/the-truth-behind-jenna-wilson-and-tiffany-gomas/ - there a lot moar to this


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/aide-virgin-island-so-called-delegate-plaskett-looks/ - this, too - no surprise

Keywords
censorshipsocial mediasafe and effectiveelection interferencepsyopsmisdirectionpressureretiredbait and switchamerica unhingedhomo capensishomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackclot shotclay parkermedic john diamondlt col ivan raiklinforeign adversariesmulti pronged offensive
