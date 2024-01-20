ATVers and Safety Officers rescue moose from ice near Rogersville NB

Larry Lynch
Jan 8, 2024
Public Safety Officers help ATVer rescue a young moose who was stuck on the ice. They got him to the bank, stood him up and stayed until he was ready to venture off on his own.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDqCoip8KsA
