Coffee with Christine, mail call, social security 6/17/24:

Mail call. Idaho Bans water to farmers. We nearly got our self's into a Nuclear War with Russia. The unvaxxed are getting sick from the vaxxed through shedding. Detox all the time. I've talked with people that are having trouble with the EMF. No Social Security or Veterans Benefits without a digital I.D......God Bless us all.