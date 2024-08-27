© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mads Fredrik Gilbert is a Norwegian doctor, activist and politician. He is a specialist in anesthesiology and head of the department of emergency medicine at the University Hospital of Northern Norway and professor of emergency medicine at the University of Tromsø. Since the 1970s he has been actively involved in solidarity activities in favor of the Palestinians and has worked as a doctor for several periods in the Palestinian territories and in Lebanon for NORWAC