Squash Mistakes - Don't get too close & watch the ball

Squash is a high-intensity racket sport played by two or four players (singles or doubles) in a four-walled court. The game involves striking a small, hollow rubber ball against the front wall in a way that challenges the opponent to return it. Players alternate turns, aiming to outmaneuver each other with precision, speed, and strategy.

Squash is known for its demanding physical and mental elements, requiring agility, quick reflexes, and tactical thinking. It is often played recreationally and competitively, with international tournaments governed by the World Squash Federation (WSF). Popular for its fitness benefits, squash is a great cardiovascular workout that also improves coordination and endurance.