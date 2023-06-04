Ukrainian Vehicles Knocked Out and Abandoned During an Offensive Attempt near the village of Rivnopol this afternoon. - June 4, 2023

Ukrainian vehicles knocked out and abandoned during an offensive attempt near the village of Rivnopol this afternoon.

Scene of the repelled a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporizhzhya direction.

A drone recorded:

7/8x US M1224 MaxxProo and HMMWV M1151A1 armoured vehicles

1x M113

1x tank

Location: near the village of Rivnepil.

In total, you can count 10 wrecked, destroyed and abandoned units of enemy equipment.

The bulk of the enemy's armored vehicles are located north-west of Rovnopol. Coordinates: 47.799387, 36.719771



