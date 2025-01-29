A Weapon to Destroy Freedom: Founders' Forgotten Warnings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The “customary weapon” to destroy freedom. That’s how George Washington described the danger of turning a blind eye to violations of the Constitution - and he wasn’t alone. The Founders warned us that every overstep, every excuse, and every precedent sets us on the dangerous path to tyranny. In this episode, we’ll dive into their long-forgotten warnings about power, precedent, and the slippery slope to tyranny.
Path to Liberty: January 29, 2025