The Wise Old Soul Lee Chandler on ATP Media with KAren Swain

Lee Chandler is the founder of The Wise Old Soul Podcast, he has been a business man with more than 30 years of experience in land development and commercial/residential building in both the USA and Canada. The combination of his personal and business experiences made Lee particularly well suited to expand his philanthropic endeavours through his charity; Bracelets For Buildings Inc. (B4B), where he is Co-Founder and President. B4B’s first international projects in Thailand and Cambodia began in 2015.





From his early years, Lee demonstrated innate qualities of compassion and caring for others. During primary school, he began his outreach through volunteerism by regularly visiting the auxiliary hospital where his grandmother lived. Lee’s personal credo can be summarized in this statement: “As a person, I have the responsibility to help others (no matter what race, religion or gender) who due to no fault of their own, cannot truly help themselves”.

Links to B4B Charity: WS; https://www.bracelets4buildings.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BraceletsForBuildings/

https://www.instagram.com/BraceletsForBuildings/





He has been on a spiritual quest most of his life with extraordinary spiritual experiences from childhood. Recently Lee felt to share his spiritual journey in a more powerful way, thus creating The Wise Old Soul Podcast. The wise old soul refers to the inner guidance, the inner knowing we all have, and have experienced from time to time. It is truly a 'Journey To A Higher Perspective' for us all.





Lee and his guests delve into questions from a spiritual perspective, including near death experiences, kundalini awakenings, angels, guides, connecting with those who have crossed over, and explore other intelligence through out the cosmos.





Date: Sunday 26 May 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EDT

Monday 27 May @ 8:30 - 10 am AEST Sydney

Episode: 12 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Lee Chandler

Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com





