BrightLearn - UnBreak Your Health: The Complete Guide to Complementary and Alternative Therapies by Alan E. Smith

"UnBreak Your Health: The Complete Guide to Complementary and Alternative Therapies" by Alan E. Smith is a comprehensive exploration of the diverse world of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM), offering readers a holistic approach to health and well-being. The book delves into a wide array of therapies, from ancient practices like Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to modern approaches such as Energy Medicine and Environmental Medicine. Ayurveda, with its focus on balancing mind, body and spirit and TCM, which emphasizes the flow of Chi, are presented as time-tested methods for achieving harmony and health. Smith also introduces readers to Energy Medicine, a system based on the body's electrical energy and Environmental Medicine, which highlights the impact of environmental factors on health. The book covers specific therapies such as Emei Qigong, the Feldenkrais Method, Hellerwork Structural Integration, Lomilomi Massage and Watsu Therapy, each offering unique benefits for physical and emotional healing. Additionally, Smith discusses the mind-body connection, highlighting the effectiveness of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, EMDR and Humor Therapy in treating mental health issues and promoting overall wellness. The author emphasizes the interconnectedness of body, mind and spirit, encouraging readers to explore these therapies as complements to conventional medicine or as standalone alternatives. Ultimately, "UnBreak Your Health" serves as a guide for those seeking to take charge of their health, offering a wealth of options and insights for achieving optimal well-being.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.