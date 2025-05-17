BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaza facing 'GENOCIDE, starvation & wreaking destruction' Palestinian Authority Pres Mahmoud Abbas calls on Arab League to stand up to 'imperial enterprise'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
70 views • 4 months ago

Gaza facing 'GENOCIDE, starvation and wreaking destruction'

Palestinian Authority Pres Mahmoud Abbas calls on Arab League to stand up to 'imperial enterprise'.

He wants immediate ceasefire, release of ALL captives and TOTAL withdrawal of Israel from Strip.

Adding:  🚨 IRAQ STEPS UP: $40M FOR GAZA & LEBANON RECONSTRUCTION

🗣 "We're launching 18 initiatives for Arab unity. Iraq will allocate $20 million for Gaza and $20 million for Lebanon's reconstruction," Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced at the Arab League Summit in Baghdad.

📍 The 34th Arab League Summit is underway in Baghdad – the second summit in 2025. The first, held in Cairo, focused on Gaza and backed Egypt’s plan to rebuild the Strip, while keeping Palestinians on their land.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
