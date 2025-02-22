Mission Impossible: Escape from court, sliding down building

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mission: Impossible — Escape from court
A video making the rounds on social media shows a prisoner pulling off a daring escape at a Johannesburg court in South Africa.
The footage captures the man sliding down a wall in his failed bid to break free. He was quickly recaptured and now faces new charges for fleeing, in addition to burglary.