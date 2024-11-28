Decentralise Party - Spawn of Rothschild Dynasty Will Rothschild has died in a house fire in Hollywood Hills, LA. I was nowhere near the Hollywood Hills at the time of the fire. I swear.





Source: https://x.com/DecentraliseP/status/1862059528675852432





Thumbnail: https://www.albawaba.com/news/rothschild-family-member-dead-house-fire-1595047





ALBAWABA - According to local reports, a member of the prominent finance moguls, the Rothschilds, has been killed in a fire at a two-story hillside residence in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.





Emergency crew arrived at the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that 45 firefighters extinguished the blaze in around 33 minutes, ABC News reported.





Firefighters discovered a man dead inside the house. Officials have not revealed the man's name, but neighbors have recognized him as Will Rothschild of the powerful banking family.





No other injuries were reported. Neighbors described Rothschild as an eccentric billionaire, living a lavish reclusive lifestyle, with many properties across the world and dozens of expensive cars.





Cabal. Your move.





🚨Will Rothschild died in a strange house in Hollywood Hills A man identified by neighbors as a member of the wealthy Rothschild family died following a fire at a two-story hillside home in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday. Crews responded to the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue around 4:40 p.m. A total of 45 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 33 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters found a man dead inside the home. Officials have not released the man's name, but neighbors identified him as Will Rothschild of the powerful Jewish banking family. A cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County Medical Examiner. It's unclear what may have started the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.





https://twitter.com/WayneTechSPFX/status/1862057332961611845





The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. It's unknown what ignited the fire, and the situation is still being investigated.





"The presence of legally mandated smoke alarms and their functional status at the time of the fire could not be immediately determined. The 87-year-old home was not equipped with optional residential fire sprinklers," the LAPD said in a statement.





Rothschild was reported to have lived as a loner on a street lined with multimillion-dollar residences and mansions owned by celebrities and the powerful.





While some neighbors had never seen him and assumed the house was abandoned, those who knew him were heartbroken by his passing.