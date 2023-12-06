Dr. Ryan Cole - Expert Testimony | UK Parliament

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 6, 2023
Kudos to journalist Sonia Elijah for creating a detailed report of the meeting at UK's Parliamentary Office. Subscribe to her Substack article for a detailed run-down of the meeting and consider becoming a paid subscriber.
https://soniaelijah.substack.com/p/world-leading-experts-testify-at
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwJBZ7QsDpdP/