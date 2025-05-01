EPISODE 422: MAKING A KILLING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del breaks down breaking news as U.S. health officials call for placebo-controlled trials before licensing new vaccines—a major shift after years of pressure from ICAN. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the fall of Davos and growing backlash against net-zero climate policies. Plus, Del sits down in-studio with Angelina Ireland to unpack the dark expansion of Canada’s controversial MAID law.
Guests: Angelina Ireland