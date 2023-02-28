© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 111
1 Praise the LORD! I will praise the LORD with my whole heart, In the assembly of the upright and in the congregation.
2 The works of the LORD are great, Studied by all who have pleasure in them.
3 His work is honorable and glorious, And His righteousness endures forever.
4 He has made His wonderful works to be remembered; The LORD is gracious and full of compassion.
5 He has given food to those who fear Him; He will ever be mindful of His covenant.
6 He has declared to His people the power of His works, In giving them the heritage of the nations.
7 The works of His hands are verity and justice; All His precepts are sure.
8 They stand fast forever and ever, And are done in truth and uprightness.
9 He has sent redemption to His people; He has commanded His covenant forever: Holy and awesome is His name.
10 The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom; A good understanding have all those who do His commandments. His praise endures forever.
(Ps. 111:1-10 NKJ)