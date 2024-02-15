BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Former Marine and Executive VP Died and Saw Jesus | Came Back to Life and Became Pastor | Guest: Pastor Dave Scarlett | Founder of His Glory Ministry
Moms On A Mission
59 views • 02/15/2024

Pastor Dave Scarlett from His Glory Ministry joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast to share about how it took him dying for him to start His Glory Ministry! He left the corporate world to stand for truth and advance the Kingdom of God. He explains that he has had more death threats since he has followed God's mission than when he was a marine! He inspires all to take action to stand for truth and Jesus Christ.


Links:

Capitol Punishment Movie:

https://hisglory.tv/capitol-punishment/

https://hisglory.tv/


https://hisglory.me/


Follow His Glory on X:

https://x.com/hisgloryme?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw


www.momsonamission.net


Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==


https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d


Keywords
culture warhis glorypastor dave scarlettmoms on a mission
