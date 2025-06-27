BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Vegetables and Fruits: Nutritional and Therapeutic Values by Dr. Thomas S. C. Li
2 months ago

"Vegetables and Fruits: Nutritional and Therapeutic Values" by Dr. Thomas S. C. Li is a groundbreaking exploration of the profound impact that plant-based foods have on human health and disease prevention. In a world increasingly dominated by fast food and sedentary lifestyles, Dr. Li's work serves as a vital reminder of the essential role that vegetables and fruits play in our diets. The book meticulously details the nutritional and therapeutic benefits of over 100 species of vegetables and fruits, emphasizing the critical importance of phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals found in these foods. It delves into the scientific and traditional wisdom of Asian cultures, which have long recognized the medicinal properties of plant-based diets. Chapters are dedicated to the therapeutic applications of various fruits and vegetables, showcasing their potential in combating ailments such as lipid peroxidation, diabetes, and even HIV-1 infection. The book underscores the necessity of dietary diversity, highlighting how different plant foods contribute unique health benefits, from bone health to cancer prevention. Ultimately, Dr. Li's work is an invaluable resource for healthcare professionals, food industry experts and anyone seeking to harness the power of nature for better health, advocating for a return to the age-old adage that "food is medicine."


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

