​Quo Vadis





May 11, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Urgent Message to Father Michel Rodrigue.





Saint Michael the Archangel gave Father Michel the following message in 2020:





“Time and again in the past, the Most Holy Mother of God has invited humanity to repent and return to her Son, Jesus.





“The Virgin Mary has appeared on Earth many times to remind humankind to come back to Jesus, particularly in recent Church history: in Fatima, Lourdes, and Pontmain, France: in Beauraing and Banneux, Belgium; in Medjugroje, as well.





Medjugorje is a holy place.





Our Lady also appeared in Garabandal, and I invite you to read her messages from there.





“The various apparitions throughout the world have revealed the need to return to Christ through the confession of sin, the recitation of the Rosary, and a sincere piety toward the Holy Eucharist.





Several messages were sent to humanity to warn of Communism and practical atheism invading the world and societies...





“The perversion and blasphemies of men against God and against life, in all its forms, have multiplied to such an extent that purification is now necessary...





“Renew your consecration to the Holy Hearts of Jesus and Mary!





All those who have taken home the Holy Family and the Christmas crib will be protected.





Be careful to keep your heart alive by cherishing all the wonders the Lord has done for you throughout your life.





“A great darkness advances on the world, and soon the eyes of the children of God will see how the Earth is defiled by sin. Souls are raining into hell.





God will visit His people.





“One must be in a state of grace to receive salvation. May those who are not baptized request Holy Baptism for the salvation they hope for.





May those who are baptized rediscover a state of grace, if they have lost it through their sin.





Be sure, this year, to make a general confession by taking up the commandments of God as the light of your lives, and confessing all of your sins committed or omitted.





“Resume the prayer of the Rosary.

Pray with the Word of God.





Keep fasting, if it is possible, on Wednesdays and Fridays for the salvation of sinners.





To the Apostolic Fraternity of Saint Benedict Joseph Labre, I remind you that the charism of healing and liberation is exercised first by fasting and prayer.





“To all, I say, Be faithful! Do not be misled by the false doctrines of the devil. Pray to the angels of God, who are your guardians and protectors.





Ask the intervention of the heavenly armies at this time, which is yours. You will see the power of God unfold in weakness.





I and all the angels with me are here to defend you and shield you from the assaults of the evil one.





“The blessing of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit accompany you.





“From now on, the hour is coming and the day is near when we will see the salvation of God.





Be careful! Today, more than ever, we pray with the Mother of God for the apostles of the last days to rise!





“Thank you for responding to the Lord’s call.”





Father Michel Rodrigue is an exorcist, abbot, and founder of the new order, The Apostolic Fraternity of Saint Benedict Joseph Labrey, whom Our Lady has named the “Apostle of the End Times, ”shares invaluable information about the Tribulation and Refuges where many of God’s children will be guided to live for a period of time before the Era of Peace to come.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSScsTVGB-8