What Is YOUR Journey To CHANGE The World?

Are you meeting more individuals who share your concerns, are you experimenting with different methods to bring people together and doing different types of events? We are all in this journey, and some are more dedicated than others, thus I will ask you, how much do you care and why? If you do, you might run into some conflict naturally, but do not let that stop you, because it can actually add to the beauty of change. Take the first step, and be willing to follow through on what you know is right.

The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic

Event With Over 70 Speakers & 100s Resources: https://theliberator.us/show

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#wisdom #lifelessons #powerfulvideo #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality