CTP (S1EAprSpecial1, 20240410) Clive Savacool and Fire/Wildfires BTS/SP Video

S1EAprSpecial1 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Apr 10 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EAprSpecial1) "Back All 1st Responders, Not Just 'The Blue'"

As a Fire Chief, Clive Savacool (joining the Show today) led the City of South Lake Tahoe and his team of Emergency Responders through a region-wide evacuation due to Wildrire. We discuss that and his "Exposure Tracker" and "LogRx" start-ups and more.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece

- https://podcastguests.com/expert/chiefclive/

- https://www.linkedin.com/in/logrxclivesavacool/





