CTP (S1EAprSpecial1, 20240410) Clive Savacool and Fire/Wildfires BTS/SP Video
18 views • 04/09/2024

S1EAprSpecial1 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Apr 10 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EAprSpecial1) "Back All 1st Responders, Not Just 'The Blue'"

As a Fire Chief, Clive Savacool (joining the Show today) led the City of South Lake Tahoe and his team of Emergency Responders through a region-wide evacuation due to Wildrire. We discuss that and his "Exposure Tracker" and "LogRx" start-ups and more.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode!


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece

- https://podcastguests.com/expert/chiefclive/

- https://www.linkedin.com/in/logrxclivesavacool/


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

Keywords
californiafirst responderspoliceclimatefirecanevadawildfiresfiresnvtahoeemtfire fighters1st responders
