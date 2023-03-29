Quo Vadis

March 28, 2023

In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for March 27, 2023.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, by Divine Mercy I address you.

I COME TO ALERT YOU SO THAT YOU PREPARE YOURSELF SPIRITUALLY AND MATERIALLY WITH WHAT IS NECESSARY.

Our King and Lord Jesus Christ is Merciful with all humanity, he wants to save everyone, he gives everyone the Blessing of Salvation.

All human creatures who wish to save their souls can enter into that infinite Divine Mercy.

Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

I COME TO RAISE MY VOICE SO THAT EVERY CREATURE FROM EVERY SITE AND PLACE MAY BE PREPARED FOR CONVERSION.

The moment has shortened and the eventualities in which they have submerged are so many that the weight of events leads the Divine Arm to descend.

Our Queen and Mother warns you:

THE DIVINE ARM FALLS AND HUMANITY FACES THE UNIMAGINABLE.

Do you want to know how to prepare for what is coming to humanity?

Be true children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and love His Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Be faithful to the Divine Word present in the Holy Scripture. This is: be knowledgeable and practitioners of the Divine Word.

Love the Commandments and be observant of them.

Know and fulfill the Sacraments.

Be practitioners of the Beatitudes.

Constantly request the assistance of the Holy Spirit.

Put into practice the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy. Love your neighbor and be humble. Be lights on the way.

Live the Faith in its splendor and live each day in interior prayer fulfilling the Will of Our Father.

BE FORESIGHTED, keep foods that are long-expiring at home. Keep bee honey, easy-to-cook foods, cleaning products, alcohol, medicines, water and everything you already know well.

They must learn to store salted meat, as their ancestors did.

Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

THE PLAGUE IS ON THE EARTH AND THE EVENTS ARE at THE GATES OF HUMANITY .

The earth shakes strongly and will tremble in several countries in sequence.

The war arrives, hitherto unknown weapons of great lethality will be known.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, there will be a red moon and it presages what will happen after that red moon.

THEY WILL KNOW OF A CLOUD THAT WILL SPREAD QUICKLY CARRIED BY THE WIND.

WITHOUT KNOWING THE ORIGIN, THE CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST WILL WANT TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS, DO NOT GO OUT, BUT TAKE REFUGE IN A CLOSED PLACE WITHOUT WINDOWS, SO THEY WILL PROTECT THEMSELVES AND MY LEGIONS WILL GUARD THEM.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Japan, it is shaken by an earthquake.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Mexico, it suffers from the magnitude of an earthquake.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for America, it is strongly shaken.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the betrayal will be exposed before humanity.

Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

THE WORK OF THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS, OF THEIR GUARDIAN ANGELS AT THIS MOMENT GOES BEYOND WHAT YOU CAN IMAGINE.

We find ourselves in a spiritual fight, continually defending them from temptations.

We will defend you more against the Antichrist and his evil legions.

We continually praise and glorify and adore God, waiting for the moment when we exclaim:

"To him who sits on the Throne and to the Lamb, be praise, honor, glory and power for ever and ever".

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

THE MOMENT IS OF PREPARATION, PRAY TO THE HOLY SPIRIT AND BEG TO ILLUMINATE YOU ON HOW MUCH THEY need to REPAIR.

Prepare each one as an altar covered with good deeds and good wishes for the celebration of the Greater Week.

You must keep praying, not only with your mind or with your mouth, but deep within each one of you, in an indissoluble spiritual union with the Most Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother of the Last Times.

My Blessing is on each one of you, without forgetting that Divine Mercy is infinite and only awaits a word from you to embrace and embrace you with Eternal Love.

Saint Michael the Archangel.

The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:

Brothers and Sisters:

Saint Michael the Archangel in this Message gives us what perhaps some are wondering.

Let us follow his indications and in obedience prepare ourselves spiritually and materially.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNEolrwO5E0