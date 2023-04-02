Soul Transference and Memory Fragmentation: A Hypnotic Regression Reveals Project Surrogate

57 views • 04/02/2023

Nathan Ciszek is a Haujean Contactee. In this video he discusses a reoccurring implanted dreamscape with embedded memory fragments of the White Sands Deep Underground Military Base. Furthermore his hypnotic regression session, and his soul transference memory as a participant in Project Surrogate.

