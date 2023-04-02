Soul Transference and Memory Fragmentation: A Hypnotic Regression Reveals Project Surrogate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Haujean Contactee "Soul Transference and Fragmentation memory from White Sands Deep Underground Military base"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6i79kSe-M_Q
Nathan Ciszek is a Haujean Contactee. In this video he discusses a reoccurring implanted dreamscape with embedded memory fragments of the White Sands Deep Underground Military Base. Furthermore his hypnotic regression session, and his soul transference memory as a participant in Project Surrogate.
