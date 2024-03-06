Olympia Watch; 3 Initiative's Pass! Parental Rights, Income Tax Ban, Police Pursuits Reinstated!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three citizen initiatives have passed at the Washington State capital; I-2081 Parental Bill of Rights, I-2111 Ban on Income Tax and I-2113 which reinstates police pursuits. The people have spoken! And finally get a win!
#leftcoastnews #olympianews #olympiawatch #olympiapolitics #walegislature #washingtonlegislature #wademocrats #wabills #walaws #wapolitics #wapoliticalnews #washingtonpolitics #criminaljustice #washingtonnews #seattlenews #inslee #jayinslee #shtf #shtfnews #prep #prepper #preppernews #societalcollapse #governmentoverreach
#incometax #policepursuits #parentalrights #parentalbillofrights #i2111 #i2113 #i2081