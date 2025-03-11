BrightLearn - Germs, Biological Warfare, Vaccinations: What You Need to Know by Gary Null

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode, guided by Gary Null's book "Germs, Biological Warfare, Vaccinations: What You Need to Know," explores the resurgence of tuberculosis in New York and a smallpox outbreak in Kazakhstan, highlighting the failures in healthcare, the dangers of biological warfare, and the urgent need for a paradigm shift towards a more holistic and community-oriented approach to public health.
