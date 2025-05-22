BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DJ 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED BRAIN ANEURYSM
ChestyP
267 views • 3 months ago

Feb 2, 2025 - Kyle Sandilands Reveals Shocking Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis - Kyle Sandilands is used to causing shockwaves on radio but even he was surprised when he was recently diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. The 53-year old father told 10 News First the health scare is a wake-up call to look after himself.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=i51wKyvBOOs

###


Kyle Sandilands receives his second COVID-19 vaccination at Westmead Hospital


Jul 12, 2021 #COVID19 #WSLHD #COVID19vaccinations

Kyle Sandilands, host of the #1 breakfast radio show in Sydney, received his second COVID-19 vaccination at the Westmead Hospital vaccination clinic today – one of thousands of doses being delivered in western Sydney.


With Sydney in lockdown, the KIIS1065 host was eager to complete his COVID vaccination after receiving the first jab at Westmead Hospital a handful of weeks ago.


“We’re vaccinated for everything when we’re children and this is how we’ve lived a free, happy life and I thought, ‘if we’re going to get locked down or vaccinated, there’s no choice’. Vaccinate!" Kyle said.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=EVguTDmELUI

healthbrainvaccinevaccine injurymedicinedjkyleaneurysmbrain aneurysmkyle sandilandssandilands
