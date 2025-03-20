Russian military channels released thrilling footage on March 20, 2025, showing a Ukrainian infantry group completely liquidated by Russian warriors, as they left one of their positions on the Pokrovsk direction or Krasnoarmeysk, where incessant fighting is going on in front of Donetsk. The enemy infantry group of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala", was defeated by the Siberian Bears Battalion of the Mad Dogs Brigade, when aerial reconnaissance revealed the movement of 6 enemy infantrymen, trying to leave their positions to the rear, but were suddenly ambushed, and Russian warriors knocked them to the ground. Worth noting! The Siberian Bears Battalion is a group of soldiers who successfully captured several strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and raised the Russian flag. Meanwhile, about two days earlier, aerial reconnaissance by the Mad Dogs Brigade, revealed the movement of two Ukrainian infantry armored vehicles of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" towards Shevchenko settlement. But the attack ended dramatically, one armored vehicle was blown up by an anti-tank mine on the approach, and the second was destroyed by a well-aimed strike from an FPV drone.

Now, the Ukrainian infantry group, continues to run and run in panic to safety under Russian fire that supported by drones. The warriors systematically work on their positions, holding back the Ukrainian group by firing controlled fire at close range. The footage shows that the Ukrainian group did not back fire, apparently confused because they did not know where the Russian assault troops positions during the battle. As a result, the warriors of the Siberian Bears Battalion shot down all members of the Ukrainian group during the retreat, the remaining troops from the strategically important territory, which was under the control of Russian units. They were not supposed to be there, Kiev threw wave after wave of people into the grinder, without adequate equipment support. Thus, Russian forces step by step continued to advance on Pokrovsk, continuing to break the onslaught of the enemy's lines. The Kiev attack ended in losses!

