We are in the last days of the moral standards of men and 42 years away from the Kingdom of Jehovah!

The Bible is about the over 6,000 years of apostasy away from the ways of Jehovah into the ways of men, where Satan, the man brought pain, suffering, and death into this world Rom. 5:12. As a demon, Satan the antichrist, reigns over the kingdoms of men by claiming to be Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:4 and convincing us that our moral standards are just as good as the moral standards of Jehovah Gen. 2:17-4:12: 2 Thess. 2:1-11. For Satan to rule over men the Lord stepped back hiding His face, power, glory, majesty, love, and Bible Ezek. 39:25-29.

The Lord told us that we would have to patiently endure suffering until the coming of the Lord Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11.

The Lord's Day, the day of salvation, the Lord's sabbath, the Kingdom of Elohim, the dispensation of grace with every spiritual blessing, the good Shephard, Prince of Peace, King of Kings reigning over us, the Father of all mercies and comforts, the great wedding feast, the ways of Elohim are as high as the heavens above men's ways exceeding abundantly greater than we could have imagined Isa. 55:9; Eph. 3:20. All of this is as one day to the Lord, but to men, it is one thousand years in the Kingdom of Elohim divided into two ages Eph. 2:7 (the first coming of the Lord in 70 AD, and the second coming of the Lord in 2065 AD), by the apostasy of the ways of men 2 Peter 3:4.

Christ from heaven is back wielding the Sword of the Spirit in these last days of men's moral standards Heb. 1:2; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21. Satan is identified as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3, meaning that Satan has but a little time to reign over this world. There will be two years of pre-Christian spiritual warfare - now, and the first 40 years of Christianity, in spiritual warfare preparing us for 2065 AD when the sun turns dark and the moon red before the great and terrible day of Jehovah John 12:31, 32.





